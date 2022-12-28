INDIASOUTH ASIA

Police open fire on Bangladeshi miscreants along border in Assam

NewsWire
Police opened fire at some Bangladeshi miscreants along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Karimganj district to chase them away, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Nilambazar area of the district, at a distance of one kilometre from the international boundary, on Tuesday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karimganj, Gitartha Sharma said that police received secret information about a few Bangladeshi miscreants who were trying to enter India for stealing cows in the village area.

Based on the tip-off, a police team led by Sharma went on a search operation to nab the Bangladeshi miscreants.

“We could see the miscreants while they were stealing the cows, but they immediately tried to flee from the spot. They were asked to stop, however, they did not listen. We had to open fire then,” said the police officer.

Yet, all the Bangladeshi miscreants managed to escape unhurt as no casualties have been reported.

