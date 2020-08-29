Police personnel, terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar, Aug 30 (IANS) One policeman died in action, and one terrorist was killed during an ongoing encounter in Srinagar on Saturday night, officials said.

The dead policeman has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Babu Ram.

“One terrorist killed. One police personnel ASI Babu Ram martyred. Operation going on,” a police officer said.

The encounter started after terrorists fired upon a Naka party of the police and the CRPF at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and a search operation was started which led to an exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces.

–IANS

