Lucknow police has pasted notices for property attachment at the residence of Samajwadi Party spokesman Anurag Bhadauria in connection with an FIR lodged against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his mentor, late Mahant Avaidyanath, during a TV debate on November 12.

Notices have also been pasted at his farm house in Chinhat area.

Bhadauria was eluding the police for the past one month after the case was lodged against him at the Hazratganj police station.

ADCP (Central) Rajesh Srivastava said that efforts were on for the arrest of Bhadauria and legal proceedings had been initiated in this connection.

However, the SP leader’s mother-in-law and former MP, Sushila Saroj, said that police wrongly pasted the property attachment notices on her house in Indira Nagar and a farmhouse as these properties were not owned by Anurag Bhadauria.

She said these properties were purchased much before Anurag married her daughter in 2006.

“Anurag visits the house as son-in-law but has nothing to do with her family’s property,” she added.

Sushila Saroj said that the cops visited her house to paste the notice and their behaviour was not up to mark.

“They were trying to insult us even when Anurag was not present,” she alleged.

Saroj said she would approach the court against the police action.

BJP state spokesman Hero Bajpai had lodged the FIR against Anurag Bhadauria for the said offence.

He stated that such remarks hurt sentiments of Hindus and those having faith in Gorakhnath Math.

Mahant Avaidyanath was the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math, succeeding his guru Digvijay Nath, after which Yogi Adityanath succeeded him as head priest of the Math.

