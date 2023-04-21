The Delhi Police is investigating allegations of sexual harassment made by a female Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) against a senior official, sources said on Friday.

The ASI had lodged a complaint in the last week of March, alleging that the Special Commissioner-rank officer had molested her in his office.

The Internal Complaints Committee, headed by Special CP Intelligence Division Garima Bhatnagar and also including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officers, is probing the allegations, as per sources.

Following the ASI’s complaint, the matter was referred to the Internal Complaints Committee on the prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace.

“After the woman ASI brought up the matter to senior officials in the Delhi Police, the complaint was forwarded to the Internal Complaints Committee for workplace sexual harassment prevention,” said the sources.

“The investigation is currently ongoing, and a report will be prepared based on the findings of the inquiry,” the sources added.

