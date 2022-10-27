INDIA

Police questions 3 persons detained for luring TRS MLAs

Police on Thursday were questioning three persons who were detained while allegedly trying to poach four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs.

The questioning was taking place at an undislosed location.

The three accused are Ramachandra Bharati alias S Satish Sharma from Delhi and Simhayajulu from Tirupati, both godmen; and Nanda Kumar, a businessman from Hyderabad. They likely to be produced before a court in Rangareddy district later in the day.

Cyberabad police reportedly booked a case against the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code for trying to lure the legislators with huge money, important posts and contracts.

The detained are said to be close to a Union Minister.

They were detained on Wednesday during a police raid at a farm house at Aziz Nagar near Moinabad.

They were shifted to an undisclosed location late in the night.

Replying to questions from media, Nanda Kumar said they were at the farm house to perform ‘puja’.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said the police came to the farm house on tip-off by the legislators.

The Commissioner said the MLAs alleged that some BJP leaders were trying to lure them to defect from the TRS by offering prominent posts, contracts and huge cash.

TRS MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju, Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy had alerted police that attempts were being made to lure them to switch loyalties.

The police have taken control of the farm house. A thorough search was being carried out to find out if the accused had hidden any cash in the premises.

The accused reportedly offered a deal of Rs 100 crore each to the MLAs. There was no official word about the cash seized so far.

The police have seized the mobile phones of the accused and were scanning the call data as they had reportedly spoken to a key leader in Delhi during the meeting with the MLAs.

The TRS MLAs on Wednesday night met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The ruling party claimed that the MLAs foiled a conspiracy by the BJP to buy them.

The BJP, however, denied the allegation. Its leaders alleged that the Chief Minister had enacted a drama to draw political mileage from it.

