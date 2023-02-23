INDIALIFESTYLE

Police raids Oyo Hotel in Noida, busts sex racket

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police busted a sex racket during a raid conducted at an Oyo Hotel in Noida.

Four men were arrested and seven women who had been held captive in different rooms of the building have been rescued.

According to information received from media cell, on Wednesday night, under the direction of the ACP, a police team raided the hotel located in Sector-41 on Dadri Road.

Legal action is underway by registering certain charges in connection with the case.

The police is probing whether the rescued women were being forced into prostitution or if there was an involvement of any gang in the matter.

