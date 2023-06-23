Following a month-long investigation, York police Auto Cargo Theft Unit has recovered 161 stolen vehicles with a total value of more than $10 million dollars.

These stolen vehicles were headed for various locations in Africa and the Middle East, police said in a news release.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The Canadian Pacific Police Service as well as the Canada Border Services Agency and Equité Association partnered with York police in the investigation that is ongoing.

The Greater Toronto area has seen an increase in thefts of vehicles from residential driveways, with the majority of thefts have occurring between midnight and 6 am, according to police.

Thieves are able to gain entry into the vehicle by lock manipulation or by electronic means to steal vehicles from the driveways of unsuspecting victims while ensuring not to set off alarms. Once inside, an electronic device, typically used by mechanics to reprogram the factory setting or identify engine error codes, is connected to a port below the dashboard and programs the vehicle to accept a key the thieves have brought with them. Once the new key is programmed, the vehicle will start and the thieves drive it away. The entire process only takes two to five minutes. Once stolen, vehicles are typically shipped overseas in shipping containers.

Police are urging vehicle owners to park then vehicle in a locked garage, if possible, as the majority of the vehicles have been stolen from driveways. Use of a steering wheel lock is recommended as it will also act as a visible deterrent

Vehicle owners are also advised to install a lock on the data port. Police say this simple device can be purchased online and blocks access to the computer port where the thieves gain access to reprogram the vehicle’s keys

Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system, police said. Ensure cameras are properly placed and functioning for day and night time use. Familiarize yourself with the system so it can be reviewed and accessed immediately

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext.6651, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.