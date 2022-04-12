INDIA

Police recovers cache of arms, ammunition in J&K’s Anantnag

Police recovered arms and ammunition from a car on Wednesday after the driver abandoned the vehicle on seeing the ‘Naka’ (Checkpost) party in J&K’s Anantnag district.

Police sources said a team of the local police deployed on night domination in Mehmodabad area of Dooru tehsil saw a car that stopped some distance away on seeing the police party.

“This raised suspicion and the police team fired some shots in the air. The driver abandoned the car and fled from the spot taking advantage of darkness.A

“When the vehicle was checked, police recovered one AK-56 rifle, 2 magazines, 2 pistols, 3 pistol magazines, six grenades, 44 AK-47 rounds and 58 rounds of 9 mm ammunition,” sources said.

The incident took place well past the midnight, sources said.

