Peel Police continue to search for a 23-year-old woman who is believed to have been kidnapped from a residence on Adventura Drive in the City of Brampton.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle with 23-year-old Salina Ouk inside, who investigators believe is being held against her will. The vehicle was later recovered a short distance away, however both Salina Ouk and the suspect, 21-year-old Kwami Garwood, are still outstanding.

Investigators have since learned that both the victim and the suspect travelled in a taxi to the area of Ruddington Drive and Bayview Avenue in the City of Toronto at approximately 4 a.m. Shortly afterwards, a red or orange Kia Soul was observed entering a parking lot at 3230 Bayview Avenue in the City of Toronto, which is also in the area of Ruddington Drive and Bayview Avenue. The vehicle may or may not be involved, however investigators would like to speak with the driver of the vehicle.

“Locating Salina Ouk continues to be the primary focus for our investigators”, said Sean Gormley, Superintendent of 22 Division. “We encourage Mr. Garwood to contact legal counsel and make arrangements to ensure Ms. Ouk is located safely, and subsequently surrender himself to police.”

Kwami Garwood is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police are asking anyone that sees the suspect or the victim, to contact 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with any additional information including dash cam or video surveillance, is asked to call investigators at 22 Division, Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).