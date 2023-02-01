COMMUNITY

Police release video of car smashing through Vaughan Mills mall

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
York police released a video of the suspect car used in what could be described as a movie-style break into Vaughan Mills on social media. The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The video which police posted on Twitter shows the vehicle smashing in through the glass door entry, driving through the mall and exiting via another set of glass doors. Police said two suspects crashed into an electronic store and took a number of items before driving away.

“Early this morning a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate X10 SNP smashed through Vaughan Mills,” police said in the tweet with the video. “Two suspects committed a break and enter and fled. If you have any information on this vehicle or the suspects, please call police.”

The hunt is on for the black vehicle which according to police would have sustained damage.

