DIASPORAWORLD

Police remand for PIO accused of murder in Singapore

NewsWire
0
4

An Indian-origin man charged with the murder of his business partner will be remanded at Singapore’s Central Police Division for a week after his discharge from hospital, a court heard on Friday.

Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam, 50, allegedly murdered 27 year-old Ang Qi Ying, on November 9 in a shop along Beach Road.

While it was not mentioned why Shanmugam was warded in the Changi General Hospital, he will be taken out during his remand period to assist with investigation in the murder case, The Straits Times reported.

During the brief court mention, District Judge Terence Tay declined Shanmugam’s request to speak to his wife, saying it was up to the investigation officer to decide.

Singapore police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the shop on November 13.

Shanmugam fled to Malaysia in the morning on November 10 and the Singapore Police sought the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police to locate him.

He was arrested in Johor Bahru on November 16 and handed over to the Singapore police on the same day.

Shanmugam and Ang were co-directors of renovation company Smart Click Services, according to court documents.

Shanmugam’s lawyer had earlier told The Straits Times that their client was charged at Changi General Hospital with the murder, but she did not have information on why he was at the hospital.

If convicted of murder, Shanmugam could face the death penalty.

20221202-145006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lulu Group to clear dues of evicted Kochi woman shopowner, help...

    3 Indian students killed in US road accident

    Suspect in killing of Punjab-origin family in US once worked for...

    Now, half of the population from Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village live...