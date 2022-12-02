An Indian-origin man charged with the murder of his business partner will be remanded at Singapore’s Central Police Division for a week after his discharge from hospital, a court heard on Friday.

Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam, 50, allegedly murdered 27 year-old Ang Qi Ying, on November 9 in a shop along Beach Road.

While it was not mentioned why Shanmugam was warded in the Changi General Hospital, he will be taken out during his remand period to assist with investigation in the murder case, The Straits Times reported.

During the brief court mention, District Judge Terence Tay declined Shanmugam’s request to speak to his wife, saying it was up to the investigation officer to decide.

Singapore police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the shop on November 13.

Shanmugam fled to Malaysia in the morning on November 10 and the Singapore Police sought the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police to locate him.

He was arrested in Johor Bahru on November 16 and handed over to the Singapore police on the same day.

Shanmugam and Ang were co-directors of renovation company Smart Click Services, according to court documents.

Shanmugam’s lawyer had earlier told The Straits Times that their client was charged at Changi General Hospital with the murder, but she did not have information on why he was at the hospital.

If convicted of murder, Shanmugam could face the death penalty.

