INDIALIFESTYLE

Police report on postering in front of Justice Mantha’s residence lacks specifics

NewsWire
0
0

Kolkata Police on Wednesday submitted its report on the slanderous postering in front of the residence of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court to the special three-judge bench of the same court constituted for the purpose.

However, the special bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam, Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Chittaranjan Dash expressed anguish over the report as it lacked specifics about the probable trouble-makers who were behind the postering.

The report also could not specify the printing press where these slanderous posters were printed.

Observing that the police should have been more proactive in investigating the matter, the bench gave additional time to the police to submit a fresh report on this count.

In the report, the police named six persons as probable offenders in the matter of slanderous postering. It also mentioned that the police have collected CCTV footage from seven places and questioned the owners of 39 printing presses.

Although the paper and ink used in printing the posters have been sent to the central forensic science laboratory, the latter has claimed that it does not have the required infrastructure for conducting such tests.

Justice Mukerji stressed that it is extremely urgent to identify the offenders behind the postering act and identify the printing press where the posters were printed.

The police report, at the same time, remained silent about identifying the advocates who created ruckus in front of the court of Justice Mantha. The report claimed that there was no clear CCTV footage from which the offenders could be identified.

Justice Sivagnanam observed that the advocates responsible for the ruckus should come forward owning their responsibilities.

“This cannot be the gesture from those who are quite vocal about their right to protest. The bar association surely has the right to protest on specific issues. But in this case, a judge of the Calcutta High Court has been insulted. Why is a section of the public prosecutors still refusing to appear at the court of Justice Mantha? This is not a healthy trend,” Justice Sivagnanam noted.

20230208-192802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HMD achieves production capacity of over 1 bn AD syringes

    Gurugram: Administration restricts registry of all projects of Chintels developer

    Google logs highest selling week ever for Pixel smartphones: Pichai

    Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claims 40 Maha MLAs in...