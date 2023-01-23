COMMUNITY

Police request public’s help in locating missing Brampton woman

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
4

Peel police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Brampton.

According to a police report, Yashika Gupta was last seen on Thursday, January 19, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Clementine Drive in Brampton.

Police said the missing woman is South Asian, of medium complexion, 5’3”, medium build, with black straight shoulder length hair, and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy/maroon long sleepwear/tracksuit and black snow shoes. Her photo is above.

Both police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hospitalization and death rare with 3 vaccine doses: Report

    Children’s pain meds will be available in pharmacies and retail stores...

    Canada confirms 10 additional cases of monkeypox

    Ontario passes bill to combat human trafficking