Peel police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Brampton.

According to a police report, Yashika Gupta was last seen on Thursday, January 19, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Clementine Drive in Brampton.

Police said the missing woman is South Asian, of medium complexion, 5’3”, medium build, with black straight shoulder length hair, and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy/maroon long sleepwear/tracksuit and black snow shoes. Her photo is above.

Both police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.