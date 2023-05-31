Police investigations into several illegal bawdy houses in Mississauga have resulted in the rescue of 13 human trafficking survivors, arrest of several suspects and seizure of over $48,000 in property and currency.

Peel police today released the details of Project Pacific which was a collaboration with several law enforcement partners including the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police and Mississauga Compliance and Licensing Enforcement.

Members of a criminal network had been operating several illegal bawdy houses in Mississauga, exploiting victims of Chinese-descent within the sex trade, police said in a news release. These vulnerable individuals were being exploited and victimized as a result of their limited ability to monetarily sustain themselves. Investigators identified several members of this criminal network benefiting financially from the exploitation of these victims.

On March 27, members of the Peel SEB (Specialized Enforcement Bureau) Vice Unit executed a residential and vehicle Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant in Mississauga and two residential Criminal Code search warrants in Milton, and Markham, resulting in the arrests of two women. The search warrants resulted in the seizure of Canadian and US currency and various other denominations, multiple cellphones, other electronic storage devices, and a quantity of drugs.

“I want to thank the investigators for their diligence and determination in bringing this project to a successful conclusion, as well as to our community partners for providing care and wrap around supports for the survivors”, said Deputy Chief, Investigative and Emergency Services Command, Nick Milinovich.

“Human trafficking is something that can happen anywhere, and in many cases, the victims don’t know they’re being exploited or are too afraid to come forward. We will not tolerate the victimization of vulnerable populations in our community,” he added.

As a result of this investigation the following individuals have been charged — Leung Ngai, a 59-year-old female from Milton; Yuan Yuan Zhang, a 39-year-old female from Markham; Yu-Hobley Lan, a 63-year-old female from Mississauga; and Eamonn Handrahan, a 71-year-old male from Mississauga.

Investigators from the SEB Vice Unit believe there may be more individuals that have been victimized by this criminal network and witnesses to this investigation. They are urging those who may have information to contact Peel Regional Police at (905) 453-3311, ext. 3555.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (833) 900-1010 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca