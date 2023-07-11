INDIA

Police rescue 13 people stranded in Ladakh

NewsWire
Nine foreigners were among 13 people who have been rescued by the police after they were stranded due to heavy snowfall in Ladakh’s Zanskar area, sources said on Tuesday.

A group of trekkers comprising two French nationals and seven Korean with their four local guides were trapped during Zanskar-Lingshed trekking expedition.

“Immediately after getting reports of the group being trapped in heavy snowfall, police organised a rescue operation and brought the group of trekkers to Padum.

“The rescue operation took five hours. Food was provided to the rescued group and later they were brought down,” the police sources said.

