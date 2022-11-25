INDIA

Police, RTO serve notices to TN school after 10 students faint in bus

NewsWire
0
0

Madurai district Police and the Regional Transport Office have served notices to an aided school in the district after ten students fainted in the school bus due to overcrowding.

The police will be filing an FIR against the management of the Yadhava Girls Higher Secondary School, Nallamani in Madurai after the students fainted in the bus. A joint inspection of district education department officials, police and RTO was held in the school on Thursday and found that the school had erred in the matter.

The school management has told the inspecting officials that the bus was overcrowded as the other bus was having some mechanical problems and was not used for service.

The district educational officer will also be serving the notice to the school on the issue. RTO officials told the mediapersons that they had earlier also seized two buses of the same school as they didn’t have any fitness certificates.

Several government and government aided schools in Tamil Nadu were plying buses but were not having proper fitness certificates or maintenance certificates.

Swaminathan R., an educationist and Director of Socio Economic Development Foundation, a think tank based out of Madurai while speaking to IANS said, “We are conducting a detailed study on the school buses in Tamil Nadu in the government sector as well as the private sector and will bring out a paper on the same. According to our initial observation, the schools are not maintaining their buses well and in many cases these buses don’t have fitness certificates also.”

20221125-145003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MD of BYJU’s-owned Aakash Institute buys Delhi property worth Rs 137...

    ‘Meendum Manjappai’ scheme: High demand for cloth bags in TN

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul briefly halts at school, interacts with kids

    When Katrina had to ditch her diet plans