Police officers investigating the unresolved murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur have searched a house in suburban Las Vegas. 

The rap legend was shot and killed in Las Vegas in September 1996, but officers recently searched a house in Henderson, Nevada, as they continue their attempts to solve the crime, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A spokesperson with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department has told PEOPLE that “a search warrant was served in Henderson” on Monday, July 17.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the search was “part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation”.

Tupac was just 25 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting, after attending a Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas. Tupac died six days later and his murder has remained a source of speculation ever since.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Tupac was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ana Martinez, the Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, hailed the late rapper as an “activist, poet, and revolutionary.”

She said in a statement: “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come.”

Ana also suggested that Tupac’s star will become a huge attraction for rap fans.

She added: “Surely, as one of LA’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most-visited stars.”

Tupac is still widely recognised as one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time, and Kendrick Lamar previously paid a tribute to the late star, describing Tupac as one of his biggest inspirations.

On the 19th anniversary of Tupac’s death, Kendrick said: “I was 8 years old when I first saw you. I couldn’t describe how I felt at that moment. So many different emotions. Full of excitement. Full of joy and eagerness. 20 yrs later I understand exactly what that feeling was. INSPIRED.”

“The people that you touched on that small intersection changed lives forever. I told myself I wanted to be a voice for man one day. Whoever knew I was speaking out loud for u to listen. Thank you. (sic)”

