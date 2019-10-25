Police see spy angle in Indore car crash

Indore, Nov 1 (IANS) A fake Indian Army identity card, a wireless set and suspicious documents were found from the car and residence of a 30-year-old man killed in an accident here in Madhya Pradesh two days ago, police said on Friday.

The recovery has raised suspicion that the man, Jayprakash Jha, was involved in illegal activities, they said. According to the police, Jha, originally a native of Bihar, was allegedly posted as a Class IV employee at an Army camp in the Mhow cantonment area, about 25 km from Indore.

The fake ID card described Jha as a Lieutenant posted at the Army War College, another official said. The police are also examining his laptop and mobile phone, the official added. Jha may have been involved in a racket promising Army jobs or he could have been leaking sensitive information to enemies, he said.

Jha and five others, including his father, mother and four-month-old son, were killed in the accident involving their car at Ralamandal intersection in Mhow near here on Tuesday.

The fake Indian Army identity card and the wireless set were recovered from the ill-fated car, the police said. The police recovered suspicious documents and an Army uniform from Jha’s home in Mhow following the accident, Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey said.

“We are investigating the matter in coordination with the Army Intelligence Unit in the wake of recovery of suspicious materials from Jha’s car and home,” said Choubey . The police will lodge an FIR once they find strong evidence in the matter, he added.

Six persons including an army lieutenant, died in a collision of two cars near Indore in the early hours of Tuesday, including their parents and a 4-month-old child. While 6 others are injured.

Lieutenant was returning from Mhow to Indore, when suddenly the tyre puncture of the car caused an accident in the Ralamandal area.

According to the police, both the cars that crashed were at high speed. People were trapped in the badly damaged cars.

They were admitted to the hospital with the help of passers-by.

The earlier report had identified the mishap victims as Lieutenant Jaiprakash (30), his father Nunu Jha (65), mother Sumitra Jha (60), son Aro (4 months), Roshan and Gaurav (both assistants) died in the accident.

Jha was reported to have left for his village in Bihar. The Lieutenant’s relative Rajiv Ranjan said that Jaiprakash was going from Mhow to a village located in Vaishali district of Bihar along with the family.

