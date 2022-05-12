Peel police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 54-year-old woman from Brampton.

Sabina Nalwa was last seen on Wednesday, May 11 at approximately 5:12 p.m. at her residence located near Castlemore Road and McVean Drive in Brampton.

Police said Nalwa is South Asian, 5’5”, 110 pounds, thin build, with red and blonde straight short hair and was last seen wearing a pink sweater, black pants and black Reebok running shoes.

According to a police news release, Nalwa left her residence in a white Toyota Corolla bearing Ontario licence plate, BEMD582.

Investigators and family members are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sabina Nalwa is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 2133. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca .