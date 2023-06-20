COMMUNITY

Police seek public’s help in finding missing Vaughan man who worked in Brampton

York police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 43-year-old man from Vaughan.

Divakar Paramsothy last spoke to his family around 6 p.m. on June 19, when he was believed to be in the downtown area of Toronto. He has not returned home and his family and police have not been able to locate him.

Investigators are concerned for Paramsothy’s well-being and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

Divakar Paramsothy works in Brampton and is known to frequent Port Perry. He is described as 5’5” weighing 161 lbs, bald with a goatee and was last seen wearing a red-and-black striped golf shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

