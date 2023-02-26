INDIA

Police seize abandoned car used in Umesh Pal murder

The Prayagraj Police have seized an abandoned Creta car from near the residence of jailed mafia don Ateeq Ahmad.

The car, without a number plate, was apparently used in the killing of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Ateeq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf are accused in the murder, a police spokesman said.

Umesh Pal was shot dead on Friday evening in front of his house.

Pal’s post-mortem report has revealed that he was shot seven times – six of the bullets went through while one was found lodged in his body. His body had 13 injuries, the report added.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has formed 10 teams to look for the attackers, who shot dead Umesh Pal.

The police teams are extensively checking all Prayagraj exit routes, including borders, bus stands, and the airport as they suspect that the assailants have not yet left the city.

The Lucknow team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) has also reached Prayagraj along with UP STF’s Prayagraj unit headed by an Additional SP rank officer and two Deputy SPs of Lucknow. The police are also conducting overnight raids at the hideouts of the suspects.

The Prayagraj Police has filed an FIR against Atiq’s brother, wife Shaista Praveen and his two sons and arrested 14 people in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

A total of 14 suspects, including Atiq Ahmed’s sons, have been held for questioning.

Atiq Ahmed, his brother and ex-MLA Ashraf are prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case. All the accused are presently lodged in jail.

The police are also investigating Umesh Pal’s property disputes.

