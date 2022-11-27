WORLD

Police seize batch of smuggled ammunition in Iran

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian police seized a batch of smuggled ammunition in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Khuzestan province, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Tasnim cited Provincial Police Commander Mohammad Salehi as saying on Saturday that the country’s security and intelligence forces identified the smuggler, who was carrying the arms and ammunition to Ahvaz through close nocturnal surveillance.

He added that the smuggler was arrested in an operation in Ahvaz and 1,800 Kalashnikov rifle bullets, 50 Colt pistol bullets, eight magazines as well as a Colt pistol were found in the smuggler’s car and were confiscated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this month, the intelligence service of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps identified and smashed a “terrorist” team backed by a European country in Ahvaz, the detained members of which had confessed their plans to “assassinate a number of Arab people and personalities in Khuzestan Province”.

20221127-053201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkey confirms 43,301 new Covid-19 cases

    UN unveils Emergency Response Plan for Lebanon

    UN appeals for $400mn to provide humanitarian aid to S.Sudan

    Vietnam’s manufacturing sector sees ‘intensified downturn’