Police seize catapults used in Delhi riots (IANS Special)

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The special investigation teams (SIT) probing the northeast Delhi violence said on Saturday the catapults on rooftops proved deadlier than the bullets during the riots.

They claimed to have recovered hundreds of such catapults from 10-15 houses in Mustafabad and other areas. “On Friday and Saturday, the team found hundreds of catapults on rooftops in these areas. They were quite big and needed two-three persons to use. They were used to throw petrol bombs and big stones,” an SIT member told IANS.

The Delhi Police crime branch set up two SITs on Thursday to probe the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi as pro- and anti-citizenship law (CAA) groups clashed in Jafrabad.

The SITs are also probing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain’s role in the violence and death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, and death of Head Constable Ratan Lal.

The teams have also visited hospitals where injured persons are being treated. “It’s easy to get data of deaths from big hospitals, like the Guru Teg Bahardur Hospital and the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, but collecting data from small hospitals was proving tough,” said an SIT member.

The people were not cooperating with the probe as no one wanted to get into dispute with neighbours, he added.

