Police Services Board considers a ‘places of worship security task force’

This was to be expected. The Police Services Board is in the process of considering the creation of a special task force for issues related to security around places of worship in Toronto.

The concept was put forth in a motion at city council by Coun. Mike Colle and seconded by Coun. James Pasternak back in May.

The motion recommended that council ask the police board to consider and report back about the feasibility of establishing a “places of worship security task force.” The proposed task force would examine security, safety and public safety issues in places of worship.

They also recommended asking the board what role the task force might play in creating a security plan for Toronto’s places of worship, which included working with city divisions, agencies and other levels of government.

Once Saunders provides a report, it will then be sent back to city council’s executive committee. -CINEWS