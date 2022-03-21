COMMUNITY

Police share photos of purse thieves targeting older adults in Halton region

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
2

Halton police have shared photos of a group of purse (and wallet) thieves who have stolen more than $25,000 from their victims.

Between April 2021 and March 2022 there have been 16 thefts involving a group of six different suspects (see attached photos) identified by police.

The suspects typically target older adults in retail and grocery stores throughout the region.

In many cases the victim’s personal identification number were also stolen, and the tap functions of their financial cards were used to make fraudulent purchases.

The suspects have been working in pairs and distracting their victims while shopping. One suspect will engage the victim in conversation while the other steals a wallet and/ or purse. In some instances, the older adult’s vehicles are also entered while one suspect distracts the victim by loading their groceries.

Police said the estimated total losses of these 16 occurrences totals more than $25, 000.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Derek Gray of the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4777 ext. 2344 or via email at Derek.gray@haltonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Vaccine clinic for drivers at the International Centre in Mississauga this...

Ontario Green Party leader calls for 10-day isolation period, paid sick...

Uber donates 3,000 free rides to vaccine clinics in Mississauga, Brampton...

Mississauga honours Dr. Lawrence Loh with ‘Key to the City’ for...