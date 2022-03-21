Halton police have shared photos of a group of purse (and wallet) thieves who have stolen more than $25,000 from their victims.

Between April 2021 and March 2022 there have been 16 thefts involving a group of six different suspects (see attached photos) identified by police.

The suspects typically target older adults in retail and grocery stores throughout the region.

In many cases the victim’s personal identification number were also stolen, and the tap functions of their financial cards were used to make fraudulent purchases.

The suspects have been working in pairs and distracting their victims while shopping. One suspect will engage the victim in conversation while the other steals a wallet and/ or purse. In some instances, the older adult’s vehicles are also entered while one suspect distracts the victim by loading their groceries.

Police said the estimated total losses of these 16 occurrences totals more than $25, 000.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Derek Gray of the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4777 ext. 2344 or via email at Derek.gray@haltonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.