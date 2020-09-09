Police still clueless about Antarvedi chariot blaze cause (Roundup)

Antarvedi (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 10 (IANS) Police in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district are still clueless about the cause of Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot blaze.

“We are still investigating the case and are yet to find any clues or culprit in the case,” a police officer told IANS.

However, on Tuesday evening, police arrested 43 protesters for pelting stones at a local church, resulting in some window panes breaking, and also for damaging the compound wall of the church.

A few videos of the attack emerged, in which a woman was seen asking people around to fetch some stones.

“We have arrested 43 people, out whom five were women and three juveniles. The juveniles were handed over to their parents and the women received bail. Remaining 36 were remanded,” he said.

On Wednesday, the court remanded the arrested people into judicial custody till September 22.

The arrested individuals belong to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Bajrang Dal, RSS and others.

“Many non-locals are descending on the village to inflame passions and aggravate the issue but the locals will not fall for their devises,” said a local source.

According to police, the church was attacked only to create some disturbance, and for no other reason.

Meanwhile, a group of local youth belonging to the temple released a video message condemning the attack on the church.

“Some people who came to protest have pelted stones on a nearby church which does not have anything to do with the temple issue. On behalf of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple youth we condemn this act,” said a local youth belonging to the temple.

He said no culprit has been identified in the case and the local Christians have also expressed sorrow and empathy at the unfortunate incident.

Byra Nagaraju, another youngster from the temple said “people from all communities in the region live peacefully as friends and relatives”.

“I received many phone calls from local people who live abroad, enquiring about the incident, majority of them belonging to the Christian faith. They all expressed their sadness over the incident,” said Nagaraju.

“Many people are arriving here from so many places. Some of them have attacked a church out of immaturity. We categorically condemn this act by those people on behalf of the youth of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple,” he asserted.

He told the troublemakers not to create any rift among the local people who peacefully coexist as brothers.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Verraju visited the temple on Wednesday along with a delegation of 10 people.

He witnessed the burnt chariot, went around the temple and addressed the media.

Aimed at avoiding any law and order problems, police did not allow some leaders belonging to BJP and allied parties to come out of their homes from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Opposition leader in the state, demanded a CBI inquiry into this case and other similar incidents which happened earlier.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms and demand a CBI inquiry into all these incidents,” said Naidu.

Naidu alleged that he is seeing a pattern in the charring of the chariot at Antarvedi, Bitragunra idols demolition at Pithapuram, attacks on priests at Devarampadu, propagation of other religions under TTD management and the takeover of Simhachalam temple board.

However, several YSRCP leaders have condemned the statements of the opposition parties and vowed to punish the people responsible for the chariot burning case.

On Saturday night, a six-decade-old wooden chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi in East Godavari district was gutted in a fire under mysterious circumstances. Police are awaiting the forensic report in the case.

Scenic Antarvedi is located in the lush green Konaseema region of East Godavari district, 200 km east of Vijaywada.

–IANS

sth/pgh