Police stop Hindu Jagran Manch procession in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 4 (IANS) Police carried out a mild cane charge, and detained around 70 Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) activists amid a scuffle as the organisation tried to bring out a procession on Wednesday protesting against the firing at a Rashtriya Sawamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in the city recently.

A huge police contingent was present at the Sealdah station to thwart the proposed march by the HJM to Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the city hub, two days after the RSS activist Bir Bahadur Singh sustained the bullet wound in his back in Lichubagan locality under Metiabruz police station.

A profusely bleeding Singh was admitted in the state-run SSKM hospital. The victim has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the attack on him.

Claiming the procession was being taken out with police permission, the lawkeepers detained around 65 protesters in the station premises.

However, taking the police by surprise, the HJM started the procession from outside the nearby NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Vastly outnumbered, the police could not stop the procession, which crossed the Moulali junction.

However, police reinforcements soon arrived and a scuffle began between them and the processionists.

The police then carried out a mild cane chare and dispersed the protesters, several of whom were arrested.

BJP leader Anupam Hazra, who was present at the spot, claimed they had taken all requisite permission for taking out the procession.

However, some other processionists conceded they had sought permission, which was not given.

