Police stop Youth Congress’ torch rally in Delhi

Delhi Police on Sunday stopped a torch rally taken out by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) to protest the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, and also detained the IYC members.

IYC president Srinivas B.V. along with women workers were detained when they arrived at Lutyens’ Delhi area. They were made to sit on a bus and taken away.

The police said that they did not give permission to carry out the torch rally.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress workers observed ‘Satyagrah’ at Rajghat to show their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Even as the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 in and around the area of Rajghat, a lot of Congress workers had gathered there.

