Police take action on Bondi Beach crowds

Sydney, March 21 (IANS) Police in Sydney on Saturdaye temporarily closed the famous Bondi Beach after crowds exceeded Australia’s outdoor gathering limit imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has banned outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus, the BBC reported.

However large crowds of people were still flocking to beaches across Sydney, flouting advice to stay inside.

Images from Bondi Beach on Friday showed swimmers, surfers and sunbathers in huge numbers.

New South Wales (NSW) Police Minister David Elliott said in a televised news conference that lifeguards would conduct a head count of the number of people on the beach.

If numbers exceed 500, the beach will be closed and people will be moved on. If anyone refuses to move, the police will be brought in.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the beachgoers’ behaviour was “unacceptable” and called on local councils to step in to ensure people are complying with the social distancing advice. Under the advice, people should try to stay 1.5 metres apart.

Elliott warned that other beaches could take similar action if people failed to comply with the regulations.

New rules on socialising were announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday, reports the BBC.

Indoor venues such as bars and restaurants must have a density of no more than one person per f43 sq.ft of floor space.

The previous overall limit of 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors remain in place.

As of Saturday, Australia has reported 791 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven fatalities.

–IANS

ksk/