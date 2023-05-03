On May 1, Peel police launched Project Noisemaker and ERASE to curb vehicle noise pollution and street racing in the region.

For the next six months, these ongoing projects will target street racing and stunt driving activities in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon, as well as motor vehicles with modified and/or excessively loud exhaust systems. Penalties could include vehicle seizure and driver’s licence suspension.

Street racing is illegal and endangers the safety of everyone on the road. Peel Police will have zero tolerance for dangerous driving behaviours and street racing activities, a statement said.

Vehicle owners should repair modified exhaust systems; avoid altering factory-issued parts on vehicles that increase sound, and to ensure their vehicles comply with the regulations set out in the Highway Traffic Act, police added.

Anyone with information concerning aggressive driving or street racing activities in the Region of Peel is urged to contact 905-453-3311. Driving complaints can also be filed through the Road Watch portal on the Peel police website, and by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.