A police team on Wednesday was attacked with Molotov cocktails, while they were on a raid to apprehend a gang, involved in stealing scrap materials from an abandoned petroleum refinery in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, but no one was injured, officials said.

The incident occurred at the abandoned petroleum refinery plant of Nagarjuna Oil Corporation Ltd (NOCL) at Periyakuppam near Cuddalore.

Police said that as a team rushed to the spot, but the gang, as well as locals, hurled 6 Molotov cocktails of which three exploded. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

Cuddalore’s Superintendent of Police told media persons that the abandoned premises of NOCL was thick with vegetation and that action has been taken against habitual offenders who have been using boats to reach the premises.

Police said that they are on a massive combing operation for the arrest of all those involved in the attack against the policemen.

