INDIA

Police team attacked with Molotov cocktails in TN’s Cuddalore

NewsWire
0
4

A police team on Wednesday was attacked with Molotov cocktails, while they were on a raid to apprehend a gang, involved in stealing scrap materials from an abandoned petroleum refinery in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, but no one was injured, officials said.

The incident occurred at the abandoned petroleum refinery plant of Nagarjuna Oil Corporation Ltd (NOCL) at Periyakuppam near Cuddalore.

Police said that as a team rushed to the spot, but the gang, as well as locals, hurled 6 Molotov cocktails of which three exploded. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

Cuddalore’s Superintendent of Police told media persons that the abandoned premises of NOCL was thick with vegetation and that action has been taken against habitual offenders who have been using boats to reach the premises.

Police said that they are on a massive combing operation for the arrest of all those involved in the attack against the policemen.

20220511-194602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m. amid ruckus over fuel price...

    Term of OBC sub-categorisation commission extended by 6 months

    Battle for UP: Akhilesh not forming govt, says Raja Bhaiyya

    LS passes Bill to merge J&K cadre with AGMUT for civil...