INDIA

Police to take Lucknow courtroom accused on remand

NewsWire
0
0

The Lucknow police will on Monday apply for the remand of Vijay Yadav, the accused in the courtroom murder of jailed gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva.

The jail officials said that the condition of Vijay has improved and soon he will be shifted to the prison.

On the other hand, senior police officials in Lucknow, said that they will apply for a police remand of Vijay from the court on Monday.

“We have a lot of questions which includes from where he got the pistol, who asked him to hit Sanjeev Maheshwari, and several others,” said a senior officer.

Police probing the murder have got clues which show that Vijay had visited Kathmandu in the last week of May where he met one Atif who possibly promised him Rs 20 lakh to eliminate Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva.

Police said that they will take the help of their counterparts in Nepal and IB for the same.

“For how long he stayed in Nepal and with whom all he came in touch with after crossing the border from Bahraich, needs to be probed,” said an official.

The police conducted a detailed search of all those named as Atif in jail and those whose antecedents surfaced in Nepal. But so far police have not zeroed in on the Atif who had met the accused.

Another officer said that they were scanning the CCTV footage of the court premises of 15 days ago but have not got any trace of the accused lurking around it.

They said that more than 100 hotels in the city have been searched to know the whereabouts of Vijay but in vain.

20230612-083803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Khelo India National Ranking Women Archery to be held in Jamshedpur...

    Municipal councillor shot dead by terrorists in J&K

    ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn’t have known how...

    Parties should promote women, youth outside their family clan in politics:...