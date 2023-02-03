INDIA

Police trample 90-acre opium field in Hazaribagh

NewsWire
0
0

A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police destroyed opium planted on 90 acres of land under the Chauparan police station area in Hazaribagh district on Friday.

More than a dozen tractors and JCB machines were used in the operation.

Hazaribagh SP Manoj Ratan Chothe has directed to identify the people involved in the illegal farming of opium and register FIRs against them.

Significantly, about a month ago in the same area, the police had trampled opium crop planted in about 75 acres of land.

The SP said that all police stations have been instructed to destroy the crop and take strict legal action on receiving information about opium cultivation anywhere in the region.

Barhi’s SDPO Nazir Akhtar, CRPF 22 Battalion’s Assistant Commandant Sanjeev Kumar, Barhi women’s police station in-charge Sweety Kumari, among others, were involved in the operation to destroy the cultivated field on Friday.

It is being said that opium is being secretly cultivated in a large area of Gautam Buddha Wildlife Sanctuary in Chauparan.

Sources have said that opium is being cultivated in the forested areas of Duragara, Moraniya, Sikda, Karga, Dhodhiya and Pathalgara, among other areas, in Chauparan.

20230203-193404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5.22 lakh sq. feet of space freed under spl campaign

    French brand Thomson brings affordable QLED TVs to India

    Moral policing: 4 Bajrang Dal activists arrested in K’taka

    Andhra adds 1,321 more Covid cases, 19 deaths in a day