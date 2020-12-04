Police use social media innovatively for updates on traffic, farmers’ agitation

New Delhi, Dec 4 ( IANS ) It has been more than a week since farmers from neighbouring states camped at the Delhi borders demanding the repeal of the Centre’s farm laws. Ever since, the Delhi Traffic police Twitter handle has been posting regular updates on roadblocks and route diversions for the convenience of commuters.

Interestingly, updates are elaborated upon and even alternate routes suggested so that members of the public do not get stuck in traffic snarls.

Starting as early as 6:30 am, the Delhi Traffic Police Twitter handle is busy the entire day giving updates on blocked stretches at Delhi-Haryana borders such as Singhu border, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari and Saboli. Also, updates on NH 44, Ghazipur and Chilla borders towards Delhi-UP border and even Ghaziabad routes towards Delhi are made constantly.

“Updates from the Twitter handle of Delhi Traffic Police help save my time and energy. I make it a point to check the updates before leaving home for office,” said Amita Sharma, a daily commuter.

For other travellers, too, updates on DND and Kalindi Kunj road connecting Noida and Delhi have been quite useful. The Traffic Police have also put out the mobile number of Inspector Ashwani Khosla, TI Sarita Vihar, for updates on the Kalindi Kunj road.

“I’ve been getting constant calls where commuters ask me if the Kalindi Kunj road is opened or not. Sometimes I even get calls as late as 2 am and as early as 4 am. Now, I have become so used to it that just after saying hello, I start updating about the Kalindi Kunj stretch,” Inspector Ashwani Khosla told IANS.

Not just the Traffic Police, the local police isn’t far behind in social media updates about the ground situation on the border. Inspector Prem Sigh Negi, SHO Ghazipur in East Delhi, the bordering area where the farmers from Western UP had gathered in large numbers protesting against the farm laws has ensured that he posts regular updates on the farmers’ agitation. Negi ensures not just law and order is maintained but also that the general public is made aware through social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter about the protest on the roads blocked so that general public acts accordingly while moving on the stretch.

Inspector Prashant Kumar, SHO of Mandawali in East Delhi, is another officer who has been posting pictures of the agitation from the East Delhi border.

The use of social media by men in uniform has certainly helped the commuters to plan their travel accordingly amid the chaos of the farmers’ protest.

