Peel police have released a Public Safety Announcement regarding an ongoing investigation about the sale and distribution of sodium nitrite and masks by Kenneth Law, arrested in early May.

A joint operation led by 11 police agencies from across Ontario are investigating all aspects of the case involving the sale and distribution of items that can cause self harm.

Watch the video below for details:

Anyone who has received a package from the following businesses — Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/ escMode, ICemac — is advised to contact their local police service immediately.

Peel police are also urging the community to be vigilant of the online transactions and activity or the arrival of deliveries from the above noted companies.