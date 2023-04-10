The Halton police issued a warning to residents in Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville about a home repair fraud operating in the region.

The fraud involves contractors travelling door-to-door selling services that are unsolicited by a consumer. Police say these services include chimney or driveway repair and interlock stone work.

The suspect will provide quotes with prices lower than market value and once a deal is reached, will request a large cash payment. Based on previous complaints, initial work may start, however the work will be sub-par and/or incomplete.

After this initial work, the consumer may be approached to provide more money for supplies or to complete payment for the project. Once this additional or final payment is received, the contractor disappears and phone calls and text messages will go unanswered leaving the consumer with a damaged or partially completed project.

There have been multiple complaints with this similar mode of operation and similar suspects in Halton. Police believe there may be additional victims in Halton, as well as victims outside the region.

The suspects are described as middle-aged white males with Irish or possibly Scottish accents wearing high visibility construction vests.

A similar scam was investigated by the Halton police last summer.

Police say the “contractor” or suspects that traditionally perpetrate these types of home renovation scams can be aggressive and eager to acquire an initial cash deposit from victims. A series of business cards, pamphlets, and printed contracts may also accompany door-to-door sales pitches.

Police shared the following consumer protection tips for hiring a contractor:

Get recommendations from people you trust.

If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

Do your research.

Don’t be pressured to make a quick decision.

Ensure the contractor is insured.

Get multiple written estimates.

Check references.

Be cautious of unsolicited offers via the phone, or door to door.

Police are also advising property owners to get everything in writing:

Work requested and agreed upon.

Dates – Start, benchmarks, and finish.

Exact Cost of the project.

Acquire a receipt.

Acquire a guarantee / warranty information.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Fraud Unit at 905-465-8741. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.