York police have issued a warning today about an ongoing scam by suspects selling driveway paving services in Newmarket.

Constable Maniva Armstrong said police have recently received information from people who have lost thousands of dollars after purchasing a service to have their driveways paved.

In most incidents, the victims are outside their home when they are approached by a group of people. At least one male suspect has an Irish accent. Members of the group solicit same-day driveway paving, for cash, providing no formal written agreement.

The work being done is reportedly poor as the suspects do not remove old asphalt nor prepare the ground properly. When the job is only partially done, they often leave stating that they will return, but they don’t finish the job or clean up large messes left behind. The suspects generally provide a higher quote for the paving job than what a professional paving company would quote.

Police say that when they see a deal that’s too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious when considering unsolicited services. Ask for references and do additional research to thoroughly verify the company is legitimate and in good standing before accepting and paying for the service.

Investigators believe there are more victims and are asking them to come forward and report their incidents to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.