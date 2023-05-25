Halton police says it has identified an auto theft trend in Oakville and is issuing some updated theft prevention tips for residents.

Six occurrences of a similar nature are being investigated since May 19, police said in a news release. In these thefts which are occurring overnight and in the early morning, thieves targeted keys of high-end vehicles parked in the driveway. Most often they are looking for unlocked doors to houses in order to grab keys hanging near the front door. However, in one case the suspects did break a window in order to gain access to the house and steal the keys, the statement added.

Police say the thefts occurred throughout the Oakville area and are not confined to one neighborhood. Thankfully none of them have been violent so far.

Residents are advised to make sure all access points to their homes are locked and to park their vehicles in a garage or out of sight, if possible. Police also recommend installing an after-market tracking device for vehicles.

“Do not confront someone breaking into your home, call police immediately,” the report cautioned.

Police are asking residents to be vigilante and report suspicious activity as thieves often scout homes and vehicles in advance.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.