Toronto police issued an advisory to make the public aware of an increase in the frequency of “Roofing Scam” occurrences in Toronto and surrounding areas. These tend to increase in spring as the weather gets warmer.

Describing how the scam operates, police said a person may attend your house unsolicited and advise you that your roof needs urgent repairs or offer to inspect your roof for damage. The person will identify themselves as a professional roofer, may claim to work for a reputable company, and will offer to make any necessary repairs. A large down payment is often requested to pay for supplies.

Police say the end result of this scam is that consumers pay for unnecessary repairs, or the work is not done at all, and the person disappears after receiving the down payment.

The public is advized to look out for the following red flags – the person attends your home unsolicited, says the work is urgent, is driving a vehicle without any company markings and asks for a large cash down payment.

Police also outlined some important steps one can take to avoid getting scammed. Be be wary of any unsolicited persons offering a service, such as roofing repairs. Do not be rushed into making a decision. Look for paperwork, i.e. contracts and paperwork, with company letterhead on it. Contact the alleged company by phone to ensure the person is employed by them. Do not provide large down payments.

Anyone who is a victim of this scam should contact police at 416-808-7300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.