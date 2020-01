Chandigarh, Jan 9 (IANS) A police constable in the security of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a canal in Bathinda city on Thursday.

Harjot Singh was a resident of Badal village.

His father was also in the police and in Badal’s security. He died some time ago and Harjot was given a job in the department on compassionate grounds.

–IANS

vg/vd