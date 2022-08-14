INDIA

Policeman killed in J&K grenade attack

NewsWire
0
0

A local policeman was killed late Saturday night in a militant grenade attack in J&K’s Kulgam district.

Police sources said that militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Qaimoh area of Kulgam district late Saturday night.

“The grenade exploded, injuring a policeman, Tahir Khan who belongs to Mendhar in Poonch district of Jammu division.

“He was shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag town where he succumbed to injuries,” sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, a sub-inspector of the CRPF identified as Parvez Rana suffered injuries when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Aali Masjid Eidgah area of Srinagar city.

20220814-070404

