A body of a J&K Police personnel was recovered from a rivulet in Poonch district on Sunday, police said.

The body was identified as of 42-year old Changaz Khan of Sanghiote in Poonch, and working as a junior constable (follower) in the department.

Police said there are reports that Khan died due to drowning, but the exact cause of his death is still to be established.

