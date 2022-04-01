INDIA

Policemen to get birthday greetings from Punjab CM, DGP

At the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police on Friday announced a unique initiative to make the birthdays of police personnel a happy and memorable event.

Notably, the police have been mandated to send a greeting card with congratulatory message on this special day to imbibe a sense of belonging amongst them in the right earnest.

Director General of Police V.K. Bhawra said a greeting card jointly signed by the Chief Minister and him reads: “Today on your birthday, we congratulate you from core of our heart and pray that coming year may bring good health and happiness to you and your family.

“We also hope that you should perform your duty to serve the people with utmost dedication, hard work and honesty.”

Realising the hard work and arduous duty of state police personnel, the Chief Minister had directed the DGP to convey felicitations to the family members of all police employees.

Bhawra hoped that this novel initiative would go a long way to boost the morale in recognition of selfless services rendered by the Punjab Police personnel, besides giving a sense of pride to their family members.

Pertinently, these congratulatory cards would be sent to each and every personnel of strong police force over 80,000.

