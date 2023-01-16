Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said food will be provided to police personnel on duty during the agitation or any other long programmes.

He said that he has issued directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home to take action on this at the earliest, an official statement here said.

Vij said it has often been seen that police officers and officials deployed on long hours duty during any agitation or other programmes have to face difficulties as they are not able to leave the spot to have food.

