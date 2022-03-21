Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the union government is working out a policy so that the Indian students studying in Ukraine for the MBBS course can complete their studies in the country.

Manoj Sinha on Monday met the MBBS students of Jammu and Kashmir at the Raj Bhavan here.

Officials said the Lt governor assured these students that the government of India and the UT government are deeply concerned about their future and a policy is being worked out so that they can complete their studies in the country.

Thousands of Indian students studying for the MBBS degree in Ukraine had to abandon their studies mid way and leave the war torn country.

The Government of India organised special flights to evacuate over 22,000 Indians from Ukraine.

