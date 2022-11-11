INDIA

Policy makers, industry stakeholders outline roadmap for clean energy in Punjab

Punjab witnessed its first ‘Green Summit’ which saw both public policy makers and industry leaders come together on the same platform to discuss, share ideas, and focus on innovation for a better tomorrow by ensuring clean air.

The initiative called ‘Green Summit – Punjab Edition’ was organised by APAC News Network, a community building, knowledge consulting, media organisation focused on creating awareness on the importance of sustainable technology and innovation for governance, energy, healthcare, education, and other startup sectors.

The chief guest on the occasion was A. Venu Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab, along with guest of honour, Tejveer Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Power Department, and Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh.

Inaugurating the session, Tejveer Singh said, “We need to move away from fossil fuels to green energy which can be cheaper. Sustainability lies at the crux of what we are trying to achieve.”

Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, emphasised, “Environment is beyond need for discussion now, and the time for implementation of solutions has come.”

Venu Prasad said, “A multidisciplinary approach is needed for E-vehicles, replacement of coal-based fuels with green fuels and also increasing forest cover at the same time. Water harvesting needs to be kept in mind when constructing houses.”

Caroline Rowett said, “We are in the middle of the stubble burning season with deterioration of air quality in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. There has been though some progress in the commitments made in COP27 towards green trade and move towards net zero. Green trade and investments create jobs of tomorrow which make economy more sustainable.”

Speaking on the challenges for energy transition in Punjab, Hardip Singh Rai, CEO, THINK Gas, emphasised on collaborative approach to ensure a greener, sustainable planet.

