Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Union Government for policy paralysis, and said the government should face it and not fake it.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “A policy paralysed GOI cannot secure victory over the virus. Face it. Don’t fake it.”

India continued to report a dip in the number of Covid cases with 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Monday.

It is the 12th straight day when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past six days.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,99,25,604 with 34,13,642 active cases and a total of 2,18,959 deaths so far.

–IANS

