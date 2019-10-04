Polish, Austrian authors win Nobel Prize for Literature
Stockholm, Oct 10 (IANS) Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austria’s Peter Handke have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, it was announced on Thursday.
Two winners were named – one for 2019 and one for 2018 – because last year’s prize was not awarded, reports the BBC.
The Swedish Academy, which oversees the prestigious award, suspended it last year after a sexual assault scandal.
Tokarczuk, who also won the Man Booker International Prize last year, was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize, with this year’s Nobel going to Handke.
–IANS
ksk