The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Polish national Jasinki Andrzej Wieslaw from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, with with 6 kg heroine valued at Rs 18 crore.

Interpol officials had shared vital information about the accused after which a CBI team was set up, developed information, and laid a trap to apprehend Wieslaw.

According to a CBI official, the Polish man has been arrested for violating various sections of the NDPS Act and the drugs seized.

The official said that the accused is an international mafia and it was a big catch.

20221107-220202