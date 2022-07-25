A 40-year-old Polish national was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police on Monday for illegally entering India through Kodiyakkarai in Nagapattinam district.

IANS had reported in the morning that a kayak was found abandoned on Nagapattinam shore and police had commenced a probe on those who had arrived and the police sniffer dog had led the team up toa reserve forest that was nearer to the shore.

Police said that the Polish national Wladyslaw Franoszek Matuszewski had visited Sri Lanka in 2019 and had told the investigating officers that he had got arrested for a fight at Weligama, Sri Lanka a few months ago. He, according to police, had told the investigating team of officers that his passport was impounded by the Sri Lankan authorities. Police said that he had reached illegally to India expecting that he would be able to go back to his country.

Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police, G. Jawahar told IANS that the district police have communicated to the Polish embassy, New Delhi regarding his arrest for illegal entry.

With Sri Lanka under an economic recession and refugees reaching the shores of India in Tamil Nadu, police wanted to ensure that there are no illegal entries to India. The World Chess Championship is also getting underway in Chennai and the arrest of the Polish national has given much fillip to the Tamil Nadu police.

